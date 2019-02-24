Peter Thomas Roth

24k Gold Pure Luxury Lift And Firm Hydra-gel Eye Patches

Revive tired, restless eyes with the lavish touch of pure 24K gold. The Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift and Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches delivers the ultimate in opulence to give your eyes a luxurious treatment worthy of a spa experience. Genuine 24K gold infused with colloidal gold lifts and firms the contours of your eyes, diminishing signs of aging and imparting youthful radiance.Fine lines, wrinkles and crows feet instantly appear firmer, awakening and brightening the expression in your eyes. Delivering intense hydration is a blend of hyaluronic acid and hydrolyzed collagen, smoothing over line depth. Caffeine stimulates your skin and calms signs of puffiness while soothing lavender calms the senses for a truly relaxing experience. Jar provides 30 uses when used as directed. Key Ingredients and Benefits: 24K Gold and Colloidal Gold: imparts an opulent, radiant glow; locks in moisture and keeps skin firm. Caffeine: helps to brighten, tighten and reawaken skin. Hyaluronic Acid and Hydrolyzed Collagen: deliver intense hydration to diminish the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.