Peter Thomas Roth

24k Gold Mask

$80.00 $44.00

Peter Thomas Roth 24K Gold Mask Pure Luxury Lift and Firm Face Mask is the best skin moisturizing mask. This product is infused with 25 karat gold flakes and is the ultimate moisturizing anti-aging treatment. This mask helps to improve the signs of fine lines and aging by giving a more youthful looking complexion. This pampering treatment is infused with caffeine to help energize and tighten skin for young and refreshing looking skin. This product also contains peridot ' an exquisite gemstone rich in magnesium, which helps reduce signs of stress and aging. This product is recommended for all skin types, and by containing 24K gold this mask locks in moisture and gives skin a radiant glow. This mask is alcohol and oil free so it is perfect for even the most sensitive skin types.