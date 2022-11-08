Dermora

24k Gold Eye Mask– 15 Pairs

$15.99

Buy Now Review It

NO MORE TIRED AND DEHYDRATED EYES WITH DARK CIRCLES: Are you sleep deprived? Hungover? Exhausted? Do your kids keep you up at night? Dermora brings both men and women the ultimate, luxurious under eye patches treatment for the delicate skin around your eyes to make you appear wide awake and refreshed even when lack of sleep is telling you otherwise. DO YOUR WRINKLED EYES MAKE YOU LOOK AND FEEL OLD? Using Dermora collagen under eye pads are a sure way of improving your look and feel. In this kit are 15 sets of pairs of individually wrapped under eye masks containing collagen which is proven to play a role in strengthening your skin, improving elasticity and hydration. TACKLE PUFFINESS THE NATURAL WAY: Our eye mask for puffy eyes hydrate the dried out and tired skin around your eyes relieving you of that exhausted look and restoring brightness while firming up the eye area and visibly reversing the signs of stress and fatigue. Our masks are endorsed by skin care specialists, doctors and beauty experts for their quality and effectiveness. WHEN YOU LOOK IN THE MIRROR AND DON’T LIKE WHAT YOU SEE: Take between 10-15 minutes in the morning while you’re getting ready for work and place the easy to apply under eye masks in place. Simply peel off the backing paper and apply to dry skin. Keep the masks in the refrigerator and apply when cold, for the ultimate result. THE SAFE AND EFFECTIVE INGREDIENTS: Our under eye bags treatment are quickly and efficiently absorbed into the skin. 100% safe, there are no unpleasant side effects. Vegan and NOT tested on animals, they contain no animal oils nor synthetic fragrances. BUY NOW and enjoy your skin and the compliments you’ll receive. Do You Want To Look More Awake And Younger? These 24K gold eye treatment masks have been specially developed to lessen your under eye circles and puffiness, as well as reduce your wrinkles. The nourishing formula of these revitalizing and refreshing gold eye patches increases your skin’s blood circulation and increases its collagen production in order to restore its elasticity. The results are instant –from the very first use, your eyes will no longer be puffy, your under eye area will be much brighter and smoother, and your wrinkles will be less visible! Why Choose The Amora Natural 24K Eye Mask? Because it is made with premium quality materials that have been carefully selected based on their safety and efficacy. In other words, these anti-wrinkle eye masks will NOT cause any skin irritations, so you can use them daily without any fear! Get The Most Out Of This Revitalizing 24K Experience! The 24K gold eye patches are very easy to apply and remove, and once you place them under your eyes, they won’t slip, even if you’re standing. For optimal results, we suggest that you put the gold eye mask in the refrigerator and read our informative insert –everything you need to know is there! The hydrating eye masks (15 pairs) are individually packed, so they will remain clean and odor free when you put them in the refrigerator or carry them in your bag. So What Are You Waiting For? Don’t you want to enjoy a24K spa experience at home whenever you want? Don’t you want to reduce your undereye dark circles, puffiness and wrinkles? Don’t you want to feel and look more awake and more youthful? Scroll Up And Click “Add to Cart” NOW!