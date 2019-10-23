Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
Vie Healing
24k Gold Ear Seeds
$34.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Neiman Marcus
FREE SHIPPING + FREE RETURNS EVERY DAY
Need a few alternatives?
(Malin + Goetz)
Essential Kit
C$42.55
from
Revolve
BUY
Saint Jane
Luxury Cbd Body Serum
$58.00
from
Sephora
BUY
FUR
Ingrown Concentrate
$28.00
from
Violet Grey
BUY
Bawdy Beauty
Bawdy Butt Mask
$9.00
from
Credo
BUY
More from Vie Healing
More from Body Care
Myro
Deodorant
$10.00
from
Target
BUY
(Malin + Goetz)
Essential Kit
C$42.55
from
Revolve
BUY
The Good Patch
Nite Nite And Wake Up Patches
C$15.81
from
Uncommon Goods
BUY
Lush
Lush Rudolph Bath Bomb
$5.95
from
Lush
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted