Hot Tools

24k Gold Curling Iron

$49.99 $24.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Add some sparkle to your styling with this 24K Gold iron. It's your ticket to gorgeous hair. Create beachy waves, romantic curls and glamorous loops with this cutting-edge styling tool. This is the gold standard of styling tools. The styling surface is an unsurpassed heat conductor, distributing heat evenly from end to end, so every hair is perfectly curled and consistent. And, thanks to HOT Tools' proprietary Pulse Technology, these irons get hot and stay hot. In the event of a momentary temperature drop, the ''smart'' tool senses the shift and restores it immediately, so the iron stays hot for consistent styling. A fast-heat up of up to 430F gets you styling in no time. You have full control of variable heat settings with just the twist of the rheostat control dial. Multiple heat settings mean this curling iron works great on all kinds of hair types and textures. A separate on/off switch make it easy to operate this 24k gold curling iron while the ''on'' indicator light lets you see what mode you¿re in at a glance. An 8ft. professional swivel cord provides free range of movement, another styling convenience.