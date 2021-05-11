Hot Tools

24k Gold Charcoal Infused One-step Blowout

$74.99 $37.49

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Details In an ideal world, you'd visit your stylist daily to have your tresses perfectly crafted into place. In the real world that's not exactly viable. The Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold Charcoal Infused One-Step Blowout is the perfect solution: A professional tool for professional results. Taking the treasured 24K Gold Technology and pairing it with a one-of-a-kind styling tool, you can style a blowout in one-step, anywhere, anytime. What's better than the ability to create perfect blowouts at home? Being able to style them with one tool, and in up to half the time! The Hot Tools Professional 24K Gold Charcoal Infused One-Step Blowout styling tool is dependable in every way. Starting with the design, the versatile oval brush design has gently curved sides created to smooth hair, while the rounded edges help craft volume from the roots down to beautifully curled ends. Just one step to gorgeous styles. A styling surface designed with our tried and trusted 24K Gold Technology delivers even heat distribution that's essential to consistent results. Plus, it's ideal for all hair types! Direct ION Technology helps maintain a neutral charge on the hair's surface, leaving the hair looking conditioned and smooth, while helping reduce frizz and static for shiny, healthy-looking hair. Designed with unique airflow vents to accentuate a quick styling. Cutting edge Boar Tech 2 Bristles complete with silk glide perfect the styling results with a silky-smooth finish. Complete with a rotating temperature control and three speed settings providing ultimate styling control. Fast styling, great results for all hair types, check. What more could you need? A comfortable styling experience! The lightweight design and soft-touch finish provide a relaxed grip. Equipped with an 8 ft. professional cord giving you free range of movement and all the reach you need. Every plug-in counts and with an ALCI safety plug, required for all U.S. hair dryers you're all set. Key Features: Professional tool for professional results. Get simple, beautiful blowouts with one tool. Styling surface designed with the unparalleled 24K Gold Technology for even heat distribution and consistent results for all hair types. Charcoal-Infused Bristles are perfect for refreshing 2nd day hair! Designed with an ALCI safety plug (required for U.S. hair dryers). Rotating temperature control with 3 speed settings provides styling versatility and great results on all hair types.