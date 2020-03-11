Pixi by Petra

24k Eye Elixir

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Smooth the delicate skin around your eyes with help from 24K Eye Elixir from Pixi by Petra. With its potent collagen and peptide formula, this eye serum is designed to diminish crow's feet and fine lines. Its rollerball applicator has a cooling effect and promotes circulation around your eyes.Key Ingredients: Antioxidants: minimize the damage that free radicals can cause to your skin. Peptides: plump fine lines and increase collagen production to give you a more youthful appearance. Collagen: helps to repair the delicate eye area.