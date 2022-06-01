Hot Tools

A curling iron with an extra small barrel, ideal for creating tight, bouncy curls. Create an endless variety of hairstyles with Hot Tools 24k Gold Curling Iron 10mm. This uniquely sized curling wand features an extra small 10mm barrel perfect for creating tight, bouncy curls on all hair lengths. What are the features and benefits of Hot Tools 24k Gold Curling Iron 19mm? Curling wand with extra small barrel 10mm barrel Ideal for creating tight curls Temperature control dial with settings up to 230°C 24k gold surface for even heat Pulse technology heats up quickly 2.4m professional length cable with swivel Safety stand Worldwide voltage 1 year manufacturer's warranty Designed for and with professionals, and now available for use at home, Hot Tools 24k Gold Curling Iron has variable temperature settings up to 230°C for the perfect customised look. The 24k Gold styling surface heats evenly and creates well-defined, long-lasting curls. Pulse technology ensures that Hot Tools 24k Gold Curling Iron 10mm gets hot quickly and stays hot while you style. An extra-long cool tip makes it easy to precisely manoeuvre the wand for the perfect finish.