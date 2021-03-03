Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Rachel Roy
24in Stainless Steel Mirror
$78.00
$59.99
Buy Now
Review It
At T.J.Maxx
stainless steel frame triangle ring attachments for hanging 24in diameter glass imported style #:1000600262
More from Rachel Roy
Rachel Roy
Halo Piped Blazer
BUY
$95.99
$159.00
Rachel Roy
Rachel Roy
Wide Leg Pant
BUY
$119.00
Rachel Roy
Rachel Roy
Rebecca Dress
BUY
$139.00
Rachel Roy
Rachel Roy
Roseland Wrap Blazer
BUY
$179.00
Rachel Roy
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted