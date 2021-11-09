T2 Tea

24 Reasons To Smile Teabag Edition Advent Calendar

$45.00

Cups at the ready, tea lovers! The countdown is on and each of these teas is here to help you sip all the way to Christmas Day! Twenty-four teas and tisanes in teabags await your discovery – ready to dance on your palate, sing to your senses and leave you with a little wisdom to contemplate. Want to see how the Advent Calendar would look in your space? Scan the QR Code and try our AR Filter. You can now virtually place our Advent Calendar in your home and see all the details of this product. What's in the box? Contains 24 x Individually Wrapped Tea/Tisane Teabags: Chai (2.5g) China Jasmine (2g) Christmas Breakfast (3.5g) Detox (1.5g) Earl Grey (2g) French Earl Grey (2g) Go Go Goa (2.5g) Gorgeous Geisha (2g) Green Rose (2g) Jade Mountain (3g) Lemongrass & Ginger (2g) Melbourne Breakfast (2g) Morning Sunshine (2.5g) New York Breakfast (2.5g) Packs a Peach (3.5g) Pumping Pomegranate (3g) Singapore Breakfast (3g) Sleep Tight (1.5g) Southern Sunrise (3g) Sticky Date Delight (2.5g) Strawberries & Cream (2.5g) Sweetest Dreams (1.5g) Tummy Tea (1.5g) Turmeric Ginger Ninja (3g) Dimensions: 22cm x 33cm x 6.7cm