The Container Store

24-pocket Peva Over The Door Shoe Bag

Explore the storage possibilities of your closet door with our 24-Pocket PEVA Over the Door Shoe Bag. Each pocket accommodates a pair of women's flats or a single heeled shoe. The top is reinforced with a steel bar to prevent the sagging and tearing that's the demise of inferior shoe bags. The pockets are piped and double stitched for enhanced durability. Three, instead of the traditional two, overdoor hooks are included for more even weight distribution. This product is made from PEVA (polyethylene vinyl acetate,) a non-chlorinated vinyl. Because it is chlorine-free, this material is considered better for the environment than PVC (polyvinyl chloride).