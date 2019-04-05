Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorKitchen
Beistle

24 Piece Paper Plates, 9", Pewter

$10.95
At Amazon
Bristle 58178 Pewter Paper Plates. The package contains 24 paper plates. They are pewter with a dotted design around the edges. These plates measure 9 inches. They would be great for a Medieval or Pirate themed party!.
Featured in 1 story
How to Throw The Ultimate Game Of Thrones Party
by Olivia Harrison