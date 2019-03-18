Lakeland

24 Pair Over-door Shoe Storage Rack

£24.99

Storing and organising multiple pairs of shoes can be a problem – and the more pairs you own, the bigger the problem gets, but our Over-Door Shoe Rack will create storage space in an instant. Most traditional shoe racks eat up valuable wall or floor space, or can leave you feeling your wardrobe has been taken over. Not so with this clever door-mounted storage rack that fits discreetly on the back of your door, allowing up to 24 pairs of shoes to be safely suspended within easy reach. It’s easy to assemble, with eight open ‘shelves’, each consisting of two textured anti-slip bars carefully spaced to support all styles and sizes of shoe securely, holding shoes in such a way that they won’t touch or cause damage to your door. There are two lined hooks at the top of the rack, so the whole thing is designed to hang conveniently over your door. It’s easy to fit and doesn’t require any drilling, and includes a pair of adhesive hook and loop pads to instantly increase its stability – simply attach to the rack where it makes contact with your door.