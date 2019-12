Embryolisse

24-hour Miracle Cream

$28.00 $14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

3-in-1 face cream from Embryolisse perfect as a primer, moisturizer and makeup remover with nourishing and hydrating natural active ingredients. Lait-crme concentr (milk-cream concentrate) of shea butter + aloe vera boosts dehydrated skin and improves the appearance of dull or dry complexion for a more radiant glow. Paraben-free + cruelty-free.