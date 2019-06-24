Neosporin

24 Hour Infection Protection Pain Relief Ointment

$4.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Neosporin + Pain Relief Dual Action Ointment provides 24-hour infection protection and helps soothe painful minor cuts, scrapes, and burns. Formulated for first aid wound care, the antibiotic ointment contains bacitracin zinc, neomycin sulfate and polymyxin B sulfate to help fight infection for 24 hours. The first aid ointment is also formulated with pramoxine hydrochloride to help soothe and reduce pain from minor wounds for maximum-strength relief. From the #1 doctor-recommended brand, this antibiotic and pain relief ointment provides soothing infection protection without any sting. To treat minor wounds, simply apply a small amount of the topical skin ointment on the affected area one to three times daily and cover with a Band-Aid Brand Adhesive Bandage.