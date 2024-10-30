Endless Summer

24″ H X 30″ W Outdoor Propane Fire Pit Table

$249.99 $193.49

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

With its tile and steel mantel, this handcrafted Endless Summer® LP fire pit features the classic elements of high-end furniture. Its decorative base cleverly conceals a propane tank (not included) and control panel, making it an attractive centerpiece for your outdoor living space. You can enjoy all the ambiance of a classic fire, without having to tend ashes. Adding to the elegance, this unit includes lava rock, which beautifully accents its flames.