The Body Shop

24 Days Of The Enchanted Advent Calendar

£45.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Body Shop

This Christmas, we’ve taken our beauty advent calendars even further – far into an Enchanted Forest, filled with a clan of extraordinary creatures… Let Olivia the Owl guide you through 24 surprises to revive and re-energise your body and mind. Every day she’ll reveal one of a myriad of treats and must-haves, from bath and body favourites to superstar skincare surprises. Want to make this Christmas your most magical yet? Spoiler alert! Continue reading only if you want to find out all 24 amazing treats that await.