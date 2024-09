Palais des Thes

24 Days Of Tea Advent Calendar

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Neiman Marcus

Spacious, functional and ultra-durable, our largest tote in periwinkle holds all your bigger items—like blankets, umbrellas, books and groceries. With an interior zip pocket and two key leashes that can be used to fold in the sides of the bag, it’s designed for your biggest adventures.