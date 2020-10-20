David's Tea

24 Days Of Tea

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At David's Tea

The moment you’ve been waiting for all year is finally here. Power up your inner elf with our best advent calendar yet, filled with 24 must-have festive teas. Behind every door you’ll find a selection of throwback faves, bestselling blends, sneak peeks – plus exclusive & limited-quantity teas. That’s a new flavour to discover every day from the beginning of December until the big Christmas Eve reveal. The best part? You don’t have to travel through seven levels of the candy cane forest to get your hands on one. Order yours while quantities last. Each tin makes 1-2 servings of 16 oz Image is for illustration only; additional products not included.