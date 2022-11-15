TheHappyCrystalCoUK

24 Day Crystal Advent Calendar

$123.94

** Advent calendar may differ from the one in the photograph as we also have silver ones** 24 day advent calendar that has a selection of beautiful tumble stone crystals in 21 of the days and bracelets, angels or hearts in three of them. The calendar comes with free UK delivery and an option to add a gift for Christmas Day. It's a lovely gift for a friend (or yourself) to bring a bit of positivity, love and light into the advent period before Christmas. The calendar will be similar to that pictured and the crystals will be similar to the ones shown. A description of the crystals and their benefits will be included inside the calendar to read once you've opened everything. We will also reveal each window on Instagram every day. Each crystal has been cleansed through incense smoke and is ready to be set with your intention and energy. You can add an optional tumble stone bracelet which will be gift wrapped as a Christmas Day gift if you wish. The pictures show examples of them but will be chosen at random. A description of the bracelet will also be included. Gift card with hand written message can be included for free. Please get in contact if you have any specific requests and we will do our best to accommodate them. Love & light, The Happy Crystal Co x