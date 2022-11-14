Accessorize

24 Day Christmas Advent Calendar

£45.00

Your advent story in 24 chapters. A gift a day keeps those grinches away, so treat yourself or your loved ones to our 24 day advent calendar. Keeping the run up to Christmas more glamorous than ever, behind each door awaits a shiny new piece of gold-tone jewellery, finishing with a diamante station necklace for the final Christmas Eve surprise. The calendar hosts a sparkling selection of huggie hoops, cup chain bracelets, hair slides, and stud earrings that'll keep you crystalised and accessorised through the festive party season. Non-refundable.