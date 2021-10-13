Clarins

24-day Advent Calendar

C$140.00

The calendar for grown-ups! It’s not just children who can’t wait for Christmas… 24 make-up and skincare surprises to enhance your Christmas preparations. 15ml Bust Beauty Extra-Lift Gel 4ml Instant Smooth Perfecting Touch 15ml Extra-Firming Mask 30ml Exfoliating Body Scrub for Smooth Skin 15ml Hydra-Essentiel Silky Cream Normal to Dry skin 30ml Energizing Emulsion 15ml SOS Hydra Refreshing Hydration Mask 15ml Beauty Flash Balm 8ml Wonder Perfect Mascara 4D #01 2.8ml Lip Comfort Oil #01 3ml Hydra-Essentiel Moisture Replenishing Lip Balm 15ml Comfort Scrub Nourishing Oil Scrub 30ml Tonic Bath & Shower Concentrate with Essential Oils 100ml Relax Bath & Shower Concentrate with Essential Oils 50ml Velvet Cleansing Milk 50ml Cleansing Micellar Water 1.6g Joli Blush #02 2ml Blue Orchid Treatment Oil 50ml Total Cleansing Oil 100ml Hand and Nail Treatment Cream 30ml Moisture-Rich Body Lotion 3ml Total Eye Lift 5ml SOS Primer #00 12ml Natural Lip Perfector #01