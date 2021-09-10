Artist's Loft

24 Color Acrylic Paint Set

Create surreal paintings and images with this Acrylic Paint Set by Artist's Loft. This set of fast drying paints can be used on a variety of surfaces such as walls, plastic, glass, wood, paper and canvas. It is ideal for academic level painters. The colors include Titanium White, Ivory Black, Burnt Umber, Unbleached Titanium, Brilliant Red, Deep Red, Crimson, Deep Magenta, Brilliant Yellow, Yellow Ochre, Orange, Vermillion, Sap Green, Lemon Yellow, Deep Yellow, Naples Yellow, Brilliant Blue, Light Green, Phthalo Green, Burnt Sienna, Violet, Cerulean Blue, Phthalo Blue, and Ultramarine.