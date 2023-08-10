Spinifex

The Spinifex 24 Can Soft Cooler features high density thermal insulation to keep contents cold and an Ultra Safe leak proof* lining with Microban to help protect against bacterial odours and stains, making the interior easier to clean. The exterior is designed with an easy access lid so grabbing a cold one is a snap. Made for comfort and convenience, this backpack also has a slip pocket and adjustable Backsaver shoulder strap with shoulder pad that centers load weight to help make the cooler easier to carry. Folding flat for easy storage, this handy cooler is made for summer adventures! Features High density thermal insulation keeps contents cold Ultra Safe leak proof* lining with Microban to help protect against bacterial odours and stains and make the lining easier to clean Exterior slip pocket Adjustable Backsaver shoulder strap with shoulder pad centers load weight to help make the cooler easier to carry Model / Product Code 10001210 Dimensions 30 x 8.4 x 27.4 cm Internal dimensions: 280 x 230 x 250 mm Volume: 23.3 L Warranty 12 months Primary Activity(s) Camping EAN 061282050688