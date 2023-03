Urban Decay

24/7 Shadow Stick

$27.00 $13.50

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Summary Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ Vegan Cruelty Free Urban Decay 24/7 Shadow Stick is a creamy vegan eyeshadow stick with long-lasting waterproof color that resists fading, smudging or transferring for up to 24 hours.