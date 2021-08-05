ThirdLove

24/7 Pima Cotton Plunge Bra

$65.00

To make the best cotton plunge bra, we utilized luxuriously soft, and breathable Pima Cotton to create our 24/7® Pima Cotton Plunge. Designed with more coverage and memory foam cups that form to your body, this plunge bra lifts you up and holds you in, keeping you secure through every moment. An effortlessly cool style, this pima cotton bra includes removable inserts to help you customize your support and fit. Available in AA-I, including our signature half-cup sizes, and bands 30-48 Available colors may vary by size Plunge-style memory foam cups with removable inserts Flexible, nickel-free wires Foam padded hook & eye with tagless (scratch-free!) printed label Gold alloy hardware Pima cotton/nylon/spandex