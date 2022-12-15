Urban Decay

24/7 Moondust Glitter Eyeshadow Singles

$22.00

High-performance, vegan eyeshadow packed with microfine eye glitter for the most sparkly, supercharged color and shimmery finish for glitter eye looks that last up to 16 hours. Vegan Cruelty-Free Longwear NEW VEGAN FORMULA, SAME INTENSE SPARKLE. More is more—Urban Decay 24/7 Moondust Shadow singles are the best glitter eyeshadow. With maximum sparkle, supercharged color, and a long-lasting shimmery finish, this shimmer eyeshadow lasts up to 16 hours. Create copycat Euphoria makeup looks in just a few swipes! Use a finger to apply our caffeine-packed, velvety vegan eyeshadow formula to build up intense shimmer; or blend the glitter eyeshadow makeup with a brush for a diffused glow with radiant, long-lasting color payoff.