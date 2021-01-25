United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
TULA Skincare
24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream
$52.00
At Tula
The perfect do-it-all day & night moisturizer. This lightweight, non-greasy yet nourishing cream is clinically proven to provide deep hydration & revive the appearance of dull & tired skin—leaving it looking more supple, plump & glowy. Powerhouse ingredients like squalane & peptides reveal healthier, youthful-looking skin. Non-comedogenic & won’t clog pores.