TULA Skincare

24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream

$52.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tula

The perfect do-it-all day & night moisturizer. This lightweight, non-greasy yet nourishing cream is clinically proven to provide deep hydration & revive the appearance of dull & tired skin—leaving it looking more supple, plump & glowy. Powerhouse ingredients like squalane & peptides reveal healthier, youthful-looking skin. Non-comedogenic & won’t clog pores.