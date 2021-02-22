ThirdLove

24/7™ Lace Back T-shirt Bra

$70.00

Buy Now Review It

At ThirdLove

A hint of soft lace takes our 24/7™ Lace Back T-Shirt Bra to new heights. Show the lace off under a tank or keep it discreet—either way you’ll stay insanely comfortable in the familiar fit of our T-Shirt Bra. Need everyday support that kicks up the charm? This bra’s got your back. Available in cups A–I, including our signature half-cup sizes, and bands 30–48 Available colors may vary by size Ultra-thin memory foam cups form to your body Ornate floral lace, knitted for maximum durability Gold alloy hardware adds a touch of shine Foam-padded hook & eye with tagless (scratch-free!) printed label Flexible nylon-coated nickel-free wires Nylon/viscose/spandex