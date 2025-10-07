Urban Decay

24/7 Glide-on Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil

$23.00 $13.80

Playfulness at its finest. FAST FACTS Flat seams (cotton gusset) Extra-strong double-covered yarn 20 denier 360° stretch Unisex Made in Italy THE FULL STORY Like a glass of Moët on the Champs-Elysées, the Dots Noir is smooth, spirited and très sophisticated (or, very simply: chic as hell). Italian by fabric, Parisian by nature. A genderless, beyond-basic classic that likes to have fun and won’t run. Comfort at the waist makes them ideal for Netflix in bed or dinner with friends. Pair them with slippers, stilettos or nothing at all, then indulge in sheer polka-dot bliss. Consciously made with recycled yarn and 3D-knit technology in an emissionless, zero-waste factory in Italy. Drama for your legs, not the environment. Have any questions? Let our shopping assistant guide you. ECO DETAILS 76% Recycled Polyamide, 14% Recycled Elastane No harmful chemicals (Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified) Emissionless, zero-waste production 100% recyclable, compostable, plastic-free packaging TIPS & TLC To prevent snags, hand wash or machine wash cold in a tights-friendly lingerie bag. Hang to dry. No bleach, ironing or dry cleaning, please.