Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Urban Decay
24/7 Glide-on Lip Pencil
$39.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Mecca
Need a few alternatives?
Kevin Aucoin Beauty
Unforgettable Lip Definer
BUY
$43.00
Mecca
Morphe
Soulmatte Filling Gel Lip Liner
BUY
$13.00
Mecca
Givenchy Beauty
Lip Pencil
BUY
$45.00
Sephora
Make Up For Ever
Artist Color Pencil
BUY
$35.01
Sephora
More from Urban Decay
Urban Decay
24/7 Glide-on Lip Pencil
BUY
$39.00
Mecca
Urban Decay
Vice Lip Bond Glossy Longwear Liquid Lipstick
BUY
$27.00
Ulta
Urban Decay
24/7 Glide-on Lip Pencil
BUY
$39.00
Mecca
Urban Decay
Moondust Liquid Glitter Eyeliner
BUY
$24.95
Amazon
More from Makeup
Gucci Beauty
Rouge À Lèvres Voile Sheer Lipstick
BUY
$72.00
Sephora Australia
Kopari
Endless Summer Lip Trio Kit
BUY
$55.00
Sephora Australia
Dior
Beauty Ritual Set
BUY
$85.00
Sephora
Violette_Fr
Petal Bouche Matte
BUY
$22.40
$28.00
Violette_Fr
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted