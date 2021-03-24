Urban Decay Cosmetics

24/7 Glide-on Eyeliner Pencil

$22.00

Details Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eyeliner Pencil is a creamy, richly pigmented eyeliner that glides on super smooth - no dragging or skipping - stays soft for blending, then dries to a long-lasting finish that won't budge. Benefits: Long-lasting, colored eyeliners available in 39 vibrant, stay-true shades. Waterproof eyeliner pencil designed for all day wear and pairs perfectly with the 24/7 Waterline Eyeliner Pencil for your lower lash line. Matte, shimmer, satin, metallic and glitter eyeliner finishes for a variety of eye looks. Created with 50% moisturizing ingredients, vitamin E, jojoba oil, and cottonseed oil. Cruelty free & vegan. Key Ingredients: Vitamin E: Hydrates, moisturizes, and conditions. Jojoba Oil and Cottonseed Oil: Condition and soften the skin.