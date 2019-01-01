Urban Decay

24/7 Glide-on Eye Pencil

C$25.50

Buy Now Review It

At Sephora

A dynamic eyeliner pencil in a rainbow of shades.What it does: Glide on color that stays put. Urban Decay's cushiony, creamy eye pencils delivers powerful, vibrant color that slides on smooth and stays soft and creamy for blending (about 30 seconds), then dries to a long-lasting finish that won't budge. Line eyes with a hint of color or go for the full artistic, multi-hued effect.What else you need to know: Created with 50 percent moisturizing ingredients suspended in a sophisticated waterproof formula, this brilliant collection of eye essentials offers long-lasting color and a dreamy, creamy feel when applied.This product is an Allure Best of Beauty award winner.