ThirdLove

24/7 Classic Strapless Bra

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At ThirdLove

When the straps come off, the true test of a bra is whether it stays up. The 24/7™ Strapless passes with flying colors, staying firmly in place to support you. Our signature cups, available in whole and half-cup sizes, ensure a perfect fit and incredibly comfortable feel. Plus, it includes two sets of removable straps for maximum versatility. Work all day, dance all night; either way, it’s got you covered. Available in AA-I, including signature half-cup sizes Cups give great lift and form to your body for a perfectly smooth edge Incredibly soft micro jersey fabric, knitted for maximum durability Silicone at top and bottom edge help keep bra in place Two sets of removable straps, one tonal, one clear Gold alloy hardware adds a touch of shine Convertible straps can be worn five ways: strapless, halter, one-shoulder, straight, or crossed in the back Flexible nylon-coated nickel-free wires Nylon/spandex Foam-padded hook & eye with tagless (scratch-free!) printed label