23andMe

Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic Dna Test

$199.00 $99.00

Buy Now Review It

Before purchasing, review important information at 23andme.com/test-info HEALTH FEATURES: Know your genes. Own your health. Learn how genetics can influence your chances of developing certain health conditions. Find out if you’re a carrier for certain inherited conditions. Discover what your DNA has to say about your well-being and how it can influence certain lifestyle choices.* ANCESTRY AND TRAITS FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. See what your DNA might have to say about your taste and smell preferences. Discover how DNA can affect your ability to match a musical pitch or whether you hate the sound of chewing. PRIVATE AND PROTECTED: Everyone deserves a secure, private place to explore and understand their genetics. Your data is encrypted, protected, and under your control. You decide what you want to learn and what you want to share. ○ Subject to 23andMe’s Terms of Service at 23andme.com/tos and Privacy Statement at 23andme.com/about/privacy RESEARCH: Know you’re making a difference. When you opt in to participate in our research, you join forces with millions of people contributing to science. Your participation could help lead to discoveries that may one day make an impact on your own health, the health of your family, and people around the world. Before Mailing, register your kit at 23andme.com/start otherwise, your sample will NOT be processed. ANCESTRY + TRAITS FEATURES Ancestry reports - 35+ reports including: Ancestry Composition, Ancestry Detail Reports, Maternal & Paternal Haplogroups, Neanderthal Ancestry, Your DNA Family - DNA Relative Finder: Find and connect with relatives in the 23andMe database who share DNA with you. (opt-in) - Family Tree: Automatically built from your DNA relationships. It’s easy. It’s convenient. It’s just a click away. Traits reports - 30+ traits including: Hair (Color, Curliness, Male Bald Spot), Tast