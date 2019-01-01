23andMe

23andme Genetic Analysis Kit

C$129.00

How it works? Provide your saliva sample from home. Mail it back to our lab in the same kit it came in- the postage is prepaid. You will get access to the following Reports and Tools: 1) Ancestry Composition - See how your DNA breaks out across our 1,000+ geographic regions worldwide -- the most comprehensive genetic ancestry breakdown on the market. 2) DNA Relatives - Opt-in to connect with people who share DNA with you - and message them. 3) Haplogroups - Trace parts of your ancestry to specific groups of individuals from over a thousand years ago. 4) Share & Compare - Explore genetic similarities and differences between you and your relatives. 5) Neanderthal Ancestry - Discover if you inherited some Neanderthal DNA.