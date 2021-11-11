23andMe

23andme Ancestry + Traits Service: Personal Genetic Dna Test

$99.00 $79.00

Buy Now Review It

ANCESTRY FEATURES: Know your personal story in a whole new way. Discover your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA is from across 2000+ regions. Discover the origins of your maternal and paternal ancestors and how they moved around the world over thousands of years. Discover when different ancestries were introduced into your DNA and how many generations ago you had an ancestor that was descended from a single population or ethnicity. DNA RELATIVES: Opt-in to our DNA Relatives tool to find, connect, and message those who share DNA with you. Automatically start your Family Tree using your DNA. Compare ancestries and traits and message to better understand your family connections.