Acer

23.8-inch Ips Hdmi Dvi Vga (1920 X 1080) Widescreen Monitor

$129.99

23. 8" Full HD IPS widescreen with 1920 x 1080 resolution Response time: 4ms, refresh rate: 60Hz, Pixel Pitch: 0. 2745mm. 178 degree wide viewing angle, display colors: 16. 7M The Zero Frame design provides maximum visibility of the screen from edge to edge. Signal inputs: 1 x HDMI, 1 x DVI (withHDCP) & 1 x VGA. Does not support HDCP 2. 2, the version This monitor supports is HDCP 1. 4 No picture visible using the OSD menu, adjust brightness and contrast to maximum or reset to their default settings. Brightness is 250 nit. Operating power consumption (energy Star): 25 W The Acer R Series 23. 8" wide viewing IPS display shows every detail clearly and vivid without color difference from any viewing angle. Its zero frame design puts no boundary on your visual enjoyment while the brushed hairline finish stand matches any environment. With Full HD resolution and superior 100 Million: 1 contrast ratio you get detailed imagery for viewing photos, browsing the web and also makes viewing documents side by side easy. It also supports VGA, DVI & HDMI inputs so you can easily power and extend the enjoyment from your smartphone or tablet on Full HD display. What's more, this display features power-saving technologies to conserve cost and resources. (UM. QR0AA. 001). Environmental Certification: MPR II.