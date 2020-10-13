Dyson

227591-02 V7 Motorhead (renewed)

$300.00 $169.99

Cord-free. Hassle-free. No cord to unravel, plug in, drag around and restrict your reach. You can quickly and easily clean when you need to. Powerful suction. Up to 30 minutes* run time when using a non-motorized tool Lightweight and versatile, for easy home cleaning. Ergonomically engineered to feel light in the hand when pushed across floors or lifted to clean up high. Instant-release trigger means battery power is only used while it’s cleaning. Requires charging for 3.5 hours minimum before first use Direct drive cleaner head; Drives stiff nylon bristles into carpets to capture deep-down dirt Up to 6 minutes of fade-free power (in MAX mode)* Powered by the Dyson digital motor V7 and engineered to pick up ground-in dirt and fine dust from hard floors and carpets. 75% more brush bar power than the Dyson V6 cordless vacuum Dyson 227591-02 V7 Motorhead