Zoeva

225 Luxe Eye Blender Brush

£10.00

ZOEVA 225 Luxe Eye Blender Brush is a luxurious blending brush which creates a naturally seamless finish with your eye shadow colours. Start a colour riot and turn sharp edges into sweeping curves with this professional eye shadow blending brush. Beautifully handcrafted with soft, mixed bristles, 225 Luxe Eye Blender Brush effortlessly blends together eye shadow colours perfectly and eliminates conspicuous lines. The ultimate tool for creating smoky eyes and mysterious nuances, 225 Luxe Eye Blender Brush is easy to use and guarantees professional results. Did you know? 225 Luxe Eye Blender Brush is as airy and soft as a cloud and is packaged in a chic protective case to ensure optimal results are maintained constantly.