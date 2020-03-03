Screaming Meanie

220 Alarm Clock And Timer

For 20 years, Screaming Meanie has been easily the most effective travel alarm clock on the market. No other alarm clock can awaken even the deepest sleepers as reliably as Screaming Meanie can. You will be shocked at the volume level of our alarm. Not even Sleeping Beauty could sleep through the extremely loud alarm noise. Housed inside a nearly indestructible case, powered only by a 9 volt battery, the Screaming Meanie cuts through even the loudest ambient noise. Others have attempted to copy us, but our unique technology can only be found in a genuine Screaming Meanie. When you absolutely must wake up on time, this is the best alarm clock on the market.