22 Inch Ips 1080p Frameless Led Monitor With Hdmi And Vga Inputs

$109.99 $98.99

GREAT FOR HOME AND OFFICE: An ideal all-around display for desktop, or laptop SEE THE DIFFERENCE: Razor-sharp clarity and detail with Full HD (1920x1080p) resolution AMAZING AT ANY ANGLE: A thin bezel IPS panel ensures stunning views no matter your vantage point FLEXIBLE CONNECTIVITY: The VA2259-SMH supports laptops, PCs, Macs, and POS systems with HDMI, and VGA inputs INDUSTRY-LEADING WARRANTY: 3-year coverage with access to our US-based customer service team INCLUDED IN THE BOX: LCD Monitor, Power Cable, Audio Cable, and VGA Cable The ViewSonic VA2259-SMH is a 22” (21. 5” viewable) full HD LED monitor designed for both office and home use. With Super clear IPS panel technology, this monitor offers best-in-class screen performance with ultra-wide viewing angles. Vivid 1920x1080 resolution and dual speakers, combined with a sleek edge-to-edge frameless design, deliver an immersive viewing experience for home entertainment and multimedia applications. What's more, the minimalist design of this monitor makes it perfect for nearly seamless multi-screen setups. HDMI and VGA inputs deliver flexible connectivity options for both computing and gaming environments, while ViewSonic exclusive view mode feature provides intuitive presets for optimized screen performance in different applications. In addition, flicker-free technology and a blue light filter help to minimize eye strain from extended viewing periods. With ViewSonic industry-leading 3-year limited warranty, This monitor is a solid long-term investment for enterprise and home applications. Voltage - AC 100-240V (universal), 50-60Hz. The brightness is 250 cd/m2