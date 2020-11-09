Project 62

20pc Stainless Steel Silverware Set

$35.00 $28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Add timeless flair to your dinner table with this 20-Piece Stainless Steel Silverware Set from Project 62™. This champagne-tone silverware set includes four dinner forks, four dinner knives, four dinner spoons, four salad forks and four teaspoons — perfect for dinner parties or family meals. Thanks to the champagne finish, this stainless steel flatware set provides a simple yet elegant mealtime addition you're sure to appreciate. Plus, the set has a dishwasher-safe construction, giving you a convenient kitchenware option that's sure to be your go-to choice whenever you have company.