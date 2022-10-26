Room Essentials

Specifications Number of Pieces: 20 Piece 1: Dinner Plate: 10.5 Inches (L) x 10.5 Inches (W) Piece 2: Cereal Bowl: 6.75 Inches (L) x 6.75 Inches (W) Features Dining: BPA-Free Service For: 5 Includes: Tumblers, 4 Cereal Bowls, 4 Dinner Plates Material: Polypropylene Care & Cleaning: Dishwasher-Safe, Microwave Safe for Reheating Only TCIN: 83997320 UPC: 191908802633 Item Number (DPCI): 200-05-3597 Origin: Imported Description Entertain guests or serve family in an elegant style with this 20-Piece Plastic Dinnerware Set from Room Essentials™. This dinnerware set includes tumblers, cereal bowls, dinner plates and more to help create a complete dining setup from morning to evening. The plastic dinnerware set comes in a solid color for easy mixing with other dinnerware, and offers quick cleaning and reheating with their dishwasher- and microwave-safe design. Room Essentials™: Everyday Value Dishwasher Safe Safe to clean in the dishwasher. Microwave Safe - Reheat Only Microwave safe for reheating purposes only. BPA Free Made with BPA-free materials. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.