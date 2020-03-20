Klean Kanteen

20oz Insulated Classic Stainless Steel Bottle

$30.95

With simple twist off cap, keeping your hydration levels at maximum is easy with the stainless steel Insulated Water Bottle from Klean Kanteen. Durable powder coat finish features rich color that looks great on the go or at home and will outlast all life's tumbles. Whether your joining friends for a yoga retreat or need an easy way to carry your H2O to work, this insulated water bottle will keep the refreshment of choice by your side, easy style.