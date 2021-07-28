Ello

20oz Glass Spencer Water Bottle

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Everything tastes better in glass! Ello's Spencer glass water bottle is made of odor-free, stain-free, clean-tasting glass and is perfectly sized for on-the-go hydration. Its silicone sleeve protects the glass and provides a no-slip grip. Spencer's locking flip-lid with one-handed push button operation is designed for easy drinking. The FDA food grade silicone soft straw features Guardian Technology which inhibits bacterial growth on the drink surface. All parts are certified BPA free and top rack dishwasher safe. No need to remove sleeve for cleaning. Do not microwave or freeze. Intended for use with cold beverages only.