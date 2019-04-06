Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sneakers
Golden Goose
20mm May Metallic Leather Sneakers
$425.00
Buy Now
Review It
At LUISAVIAROMA
Featured in 1 story
Seeing Stars: The Motif Of The Season
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Reebok
Reebok Classic Nylon X Spirit Sneakers In Pink
$103.00
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
New Balance
574 Sneaker
$74.95
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Acne Studios
Adriana Turnup Sneakers
$430.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
EYTYS
Ace Suede
$310.00
from
EYTYS
BUY
More from Golden Goose
DETAILS
Golden Goose
White Hi Slide Sneakers
$515.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
DETAILS
Golden Goose
Ball Star Distressed Leather Sneakers
£290.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Golden Goose
Jacket Monica
$1430.00
$429.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Golden Goose
Metallic Puffer Coat
$1665.00
$832.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
More from Sneakers
DETAILS
Vault by Vans
Og Style 43 Lx Sneaker
$60.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Vans
Classic Slip-on Sneaker
$59.95
$32.96
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Platform
£70.00
from
Converse
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Platform
£70.00
from
Converse
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
9 R29ers Pick The Best Workwear Pieces From Net-A-Porter's S...
With Marie Kondo controlling our every move, our closets are looking more cleared out than ever. But with all this spring cleaning comes a gaping hole
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay Section” Just Got A Major Refresh
Hold on to your butts, friends. We just got wind that Everlane’s “Choose What You Pay” section has been quietly refreshed with some stylish new
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted