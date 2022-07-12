Cooluli

Convenient & Lightweight: The Concord-20LDX thermo-electric cooler/warmer/wine cooler mini fridge by Cooluli is sleek, compact and perfectly portable. This compact unit measures: 11.25" W x 13.75" D x 16.25" H and weighs 13 lbs. 12 oz. The inner dimensions are 8.8" L x 9" D x 13.6" H Customized Temperature Control: Adjust and set your desired temperature with the simple touch of a button with the digital thermostat on the easy-to-read display Ultra Versatile & Functional: Use this cooler/warmer mini refrigerator as a beer and wine cooler, and to store food, snacks, drinks, breast milk, insulin, beauty and skincare products, and medications Stylish Design: Sleek, glass-front mini fridge is ideal to use at home, in the nursery, office and dorm room, and on road trips, vacation, and tailgate parties Advanced Dual-Core Cooling & Warranty: Innovative semiconductor operation is energy-efficient, ultra-quiet and 100% eco-friendly. The Concord is built to North American electrical standards. Please refer to the User Manual before use. A 1-year limited warranty is provided.