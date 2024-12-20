KubikGe

2025-2026 Daily Planner

$26.99 $13.99

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Details Our Romantic Corded Lace Push-Up Bra features a plunging neckline and curve-enhancing padded cups. The racerback wing is lined with power mesh, adding comfort and support to this ultra-sexy bra. Padded push-up bra Adds 1 cup size Memory foam cups Plunge neckline Stretch corded lace cups with metallic threading Racerback wing lined with power mesh Lace trim on front straps Rose gold-tone hardware including X front closure with tonal stone embellishment Adjustable supportive elastic straps Lace: 93% Polyamide, 7% Elastane; Wing Lining: 87% Nylon, 13% Elastane; Cup lining: 100% Polyester. Hand wash cold, do not wring, do not tumble dry, line dry Imported #SavageXFenty