Blue Sky

2023 Weekly And Monthly Planner

January 2023 - December 2023 stylish day planner with 12 months of monthly and weekly pages for easy year-round planning; 6 additional monthly pages (July 2022 - December 2022) are included Monthly view pages contain previous and next month reference calendars for long-term planning, and a notes section for important projects; Major holidays listed, elapsed and remaining days noted Weekly view pages offer ample lined writing space for more detailed planning, allowing you to keep track of your appointments, reminders, ideas and to-do lists every day of the week Yearly calendar planner includes a convenient list of holidays, reference calendars, contacts pages and extra notes pages to accommodate your scheduling needs and keep you organized Printed on high quality white paper for clean writing space, with premium quality covers in a professional design and durable, coated tabs that withstand constant use throughout the year Plan your year in style with the minimalistic design and classic colors of the 2023 calendar year Enterprise collection. This stylish weekly and monthly planner will keep you organized everywhere you go. Simple page designs add a touch of sophistication and offer plenty of room for all of your important information. Designed with practicality and ease of use in mind, this professional agenda's monthly calendar tabs allow for easy access to each month’s plans while weekly views offer ample writing space for detailing each day. High quality white paper provides clean writing space for jotting down your appointments, to-dos and reminders. Use this dated planner to keep track of your appointments, and to write down notes and ideas in one place. Durable coated tabbed dividers are long lasting and make accessing information a breeze. Premium quality covers and twin-wire binding provide reliable durability for daily use. Stay on track throughout the year with this portable 5 x 8 planner dated January 2023 - December 2023. Mix and match with other Enterprise Collection planning products from Blue Sky to organize your daily life.